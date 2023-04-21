I’m now in my 15th year working as a caregiver. For many years this important and rewarding work was full time, but now I’m down to part-time. I also work for a low-income/senior housing complex. In my caregiving job I also help to train new PCAs after they are hired. Most don’t last a week. It takes a special kind of person to do this job and many people will not do it for what we are paid. Why be responsible for another person when you can make more money working at a fast-food restaurant?
I’ve seen client hours go down because there are no PCAs to work, so their hours get cut. But you can’t hire and keep workers if you don’t have enough hours for them to work. It’s a chicken and egg problem, but the answer is wages. Without competitive wages no one is going to want to do this work, and things will only get worse. I started at $9.25 an hour and it’s taken over a decade to get to get our wages up to $14. If it weren’t for my husband’s job I couldn’t afford to do this work, period.
We’ve been sounding the alarm for over a decade, writing letters, making phone calls, and even going to Helena to tell our stories. Thanks to federal pandemic funds our state has a $2 billion surplus, and now is the time to make up for past failures. We need full funding as recommended by the 2022 Guide House study, not a dime less. And we need inflationary adjustments so funding keeps pace with the cost of living.
If our legislators are listening: Don’t forget our elderly and disabled, and the people that take care of them. This may be your last chance to prevent a catastrophe.
Anna Volkersz
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.