Sen. Tester has introduced legislation aimed at breaking the monopolies that make it hard for Montana’s ranchers and farmers to get fair prices for their products and to do things as simple as repairing their own tractors. There is similar legislation on the House side. Neither has been endorsed by Montana’s Republican senator or congressman.
Montana needs representatives in Congress who will stand up for our Ag industry, for the farmers and ranchers who do the work, not for the large corporations who only care about their profits. We have a chance for that with Monica Tranel who’s running for the new Western Congressional seat. Her opponent Ryan Zinke knows little to nothing about farming and ranching and never has stood up for Montana’s ag industry.
Tranel grew up on her family’s cattle ranch in Montana and has made a career as a lawyer representing the interest of farmers and ranchers. She’s not beholden to the likes of Cargill and the farm equipment manufacturers. We need people like Tranel in Congress, people who have walked in the shoes of farmers and ranchers and who won’t be afraid to work on their behalf in Washington.
Garry Edson
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.