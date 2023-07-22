Let the news come to you

Don’t say “Commie:” Montana might punish you.

The American Library Association (ALA) has been around for decades, promoting and helping libraries nationwide. It has done a lot of good for Montana libraries. It has no political ideology and has enacted no new policies of any kind since its new president came on board. But that person has described herself in her personal social media communications (never in any ALA communication) as a Marxist.

The Montana State Library Board, under the direction of local politician Tom Burnett, just voted to leave the ALA and deny all Montana libraries its assistance because “our oath of office and resulting duties to the Constitution forbids association with an organization led by a Marxist.” The Board obviously didn’t go to a library and research this issue because nothing could be further from the truth. Actually, the Board’s actions are unconstitutional.

