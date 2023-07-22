The American Library Association (ALA) has been around for decades, promoting and helping libraries nationwide. It has done a lot of good for Montana libraries. It has no political ideology and has enacted no new policies of any kind since its new president came on board. But that person has described herself in her personal social media communications (never in any ALA communication) as a Marxist.
The Montana State Library Board, under the direction of local politician Tom Burnett, just voted to leave the ALA and deny all Montana libraries its assistance because “our oath of office and resulting duties to the Constitution forbids association with an organization led by a Marxist.” The Board obviously didn’t go to a library and research this issue because nothing could be further from the truth. Actually, the Board’s actions are unconstitutional.
Nowhere in any American constitution does it forbid association with anyone or anything because of its or their political ideology. Nowhere. We get to profess political beliefs as we wish, — it’s part of our freedom of speech. Montana goes even further: Article II, Section 4 of the Montana Constitution expressly provides that “…[no] person…shall discriminate against any person…on account of…political or religious ideas.” That is precisely what the Board has done here, to the detriment of our libraries.
When Montana state boards and offices start penalizing those who express political beliefs different from those who run those boards or offices, we are on the road to totalitarianism. The Montana State Library Board is now on that path.
Tom Stonecipher
Bozeman
