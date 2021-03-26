Some folks may not be familiar with the extreme state budget cutting measures that took place in “The Kansas Experiment,” I encourage everyone to look it up. That experiment was a disaster. Montana’s legislature is now trying to take us down that path.
Trickle Down Economics are proven to rig an economy against the average Joe. When public services are cut, rural health clinics, emergency services and schools suffer, and roads go unrepaired. The tax cuts go to the rich, and the tax incentives to create good paying jobs with good benefits have been gone for decades.
The plan of drastic cuts for the rich will result in an impoverished state. Even worse, that will rally the cry for raised taxes on the working and middle class, and then an argument will likely be made for a sales tax. Mark my words.
Smart tax policy is not based on cuts for the rich, but a fair and progressive tax system that puts a reasonable burden on those who can afford to pay. It also must come with a mature adult awareness that state government plays an important role, and that taxes, levied fairly, addresses that, for all Montanans.
Reasonable and progressive taxes keep Montana services working for us when we start small businesses, buy or sell a vehicle, put a child on the school bus, or call 911.
Look up “The Kansas Experiment” if you don’t know it, then call your legislator. We must not become “The Montana Experiment.”
