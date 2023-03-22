Let the news come to you

The governor says Montana’s ready to manage grizzlies. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks draft management plan starts with “Trust Us,” and then proposes to limit grizzly protection zones as narrowly as possible.

Our Legislature passed Senate Bill 295 out of committee, allowing ranchers to kill grizzlies at their discretion—no need to document an attack. Usually, after delisting, states don’t just open season on a species back from the brink.

Is Montana ready to manage grizzlies?

