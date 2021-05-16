A native of Illinois, I attended graduate school at the University of Montana in the mid-90s and, like so many others, promptly fell in love. UM was excellent, the recreational opportunities were unlimited, and the cultural and political scene astounded me. Everyone hunted and fished and listened to NPR. Pat Williams (D) was our rep., Conrad Burns (R) and Max Baucus (D) were our senators, and Marc Racicot (R) was the popular governor.
It was my first experience living in a ‘purple’ state, and I embraced it. No single political party got all the wins or all the losses, and that seemed to make most people happy. Overall, I felt my voice was heard, and I was proud to live in a place where people were not so bound by party, and where true bipartisanship occurred regularly to achieve mutual goals or reach compromises. People here seemed inherently fair-minded and open to new ideas.
Like me, my three children have always been intensely proud to call Montana home, but lately, they do not recognize the Montana of their youths. As young adults, they would like to find jobs and raise families here, but they also want their values to be reflected in their government. They want dignity and self-determination afforded to all people and are appalled at the cruel bills targeting transgender youth. They want visionary environmental actions and solutions. They don’t want guns on their college campuses or roadblocks to keep them from voting.
What ever happened to the Montana spirit of old? Our state and our communities are better when we listen to and respect each other. If we don’t live up to the Montana ideal of equality and thoughtful reasoning that our young people expect, they will move away forever and we will all be much, much poorer.