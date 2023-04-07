The last time Montana created a wolf management plan was 2002. Wolf conservation plans should be modified and updated on a regular basis to adapt to changing conditions. The current plan has not been revised in more than 20 years.
When a species is delisted under the Endangered Species Act very strict requirements are in place for this management plan. Montana wolves were delisted by congressional action without any requirement to update the plan. In October 2022, Wild Earth Guardians and Project Coyote sued the state of Montana, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. One of the allegations of the lawsuit is "Montana violated state law by establishing a quota and issuing wolf hunting and trapping licenses based on a stale wolf plan." Without any guidance or direction from a valid plan the management of wolves went badly astray.
On Jan. 12, recognizing this stunning deficiency, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered FWP to develop a wolf management plan. It is possible the governor's actions were prompted by advice from attorneys but it is also possible that the governor wants to put this program back on track. Montana has an opportunity to do this correctly. The lawsuit also claimed "Montana has failed to manage the state's wolves for the benefit of the public as a whole in violation of the state's Public Trust Doctrine as enshrined in Montana's constitution."
For Montana to finally get this plan right a citizen advisory group should be formed. This advisory group should be a collaborative effort with equal representation from all stakeholders. This time around to comply with the Montana Constitution wildlife advocates and non-consumptive users, along with Native American representatives must have a seat at the table. We should do this in a way all Montanans can be proud of.
Kristine Bell
Bozeman
