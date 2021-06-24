Support Local Journalism


Several days ago the Chronicle published an editorial by JP Pomnichowski and Ed Stafman, highly critical of Republican legislators' actions regarding fulfilling judicial vacancies. While several of their points were worthwhile, they substantially weakened their argument by attempting to change the definition of the term "court packing."

Court packing has always meant adding seats to a court, so as to change its ideological makeup to suit the party currently in the majority. But the actions they described were simply geared toward putting individuals of a conservative ideology onto existing court vacancies; there was nothing to do with adding seats. They even called out the supposed "hypocrisy" of the GOP in its objecting to actual contemplated court packing by the Democrats currently in power in D.C., i.e., adding seats to the Supreme Court, while supposedly practicing court packing here in Montana.

This was mendacious: the GOP is not doing any court packing. They are simply doing what either party would do: promoting people to the courts who agree with their judicial and political philosophy. That is perfectly reasonable, and the expected result of having won elections.

Peter Brown

Bozeman

