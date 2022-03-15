Revelations of treason and betrayal flood out from the Jan. 6 Commission like a firehose connected to a sewer tank. No wonder Republicans fought so hard to block this. They all knew. After losing the election, Trump decapitated our military, tried to seize voting machines, corrupted the DOJ and DHS, forged fake electors, and tried to threaten Georgia’s Secretary of State into fabricating votes. Then he unleashed his terrorists to ransack the Capitol. And on his way out the door, he stole highly classified documents from the White House (to sell to Russia?). Now, Trump and his collaborators, including all the traitors he already pardoned, are cheering Vladimir Putin like he’s their only possible savior, which he probably is.
With Liz Cheney’s courage and patriotism shining such a glaring spotlight on them, you might think Sen. Daines, Congressman Rosendale, and Gov. Gianforte would feel at least a trace of shame. After all, history is recording this for their grandchildren. Do they not feel any guilt when patriots like Mitt Romney and Marc Racicot speak out? Even exceedingly obsequious Mike Pence found a line he wouldn’t cross. But for Daines, Rosendale, and Gianforte, nothing. It’s unimaginable.
With Putin slaughtering civilians in Ukraine and Trump calling for the execution of his enemies, does anyone think Daines, Rosendale, and Gianforte will suddenly have an attack of moral and patriotic conscience? No. Not a single Montanan believes that. Unlike the few courageous Republicans and the heroic Ukrainian people and their President, our guys are cowering in complicit silence at this soul-defining moment in history. And all Montanans are watching. And we’re trying to imagine a more disgraceful time in our 133 years of statehood.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.