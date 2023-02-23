Did you know that Montana receives more money — proportionately — from the federal government than Montanans pay in taxes? And that Montana's portion of federal grants is the highest in the nation? Or that 38% to 46% of Montana revenue comes from federal grants?
Here's a partial list of federal grants to Montana — farm subsidies 1995-2020: $8,872,696.00; Number of Social Security enrollees: 239,410; Medicare enrollees: 227,477; Affordable Care Act health care; Medicaid & long-term health coverage and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program): 309,477; WIC (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Children, and Infants): 14,000. Other programs: Low Income Home Energy Assistance; Pell grants; unemployment insurance; Head Start; wages for federal employees; infrastructure; SNAP; Education. And don't forget military spending.
No one who follows the news can be ignorant of how Kevin McCarthy caved in to the radical right Republicans to gain his speakership. No one could miss how all Republicans in the House — Rosendale and Zinke among them — insist on cuts to federal spending in order to balance the budget, claiming that the deficit is Biden's fault. But the opposite is true to an extent: tax cuts by themselves increased the federal deficit $2.9 trillion during Reagan's Presidency, tripling the national debt; tax cuts under Trump added $1.9 trillion. Not one Democrat voted for these latter cuts that mainly benefited the wealthy, corporations, and banks.
Which of the above do you want to give up? But given all this, some Republicans in Congress want to cut spending to balance the budget. How naive do they think you are? Daines uses the adjective "reckless" to describe federal spending. Rosendale has been vocal about it. Zinke has been silent. Others in Congress say "Fugeddaboudit." Puck in Shakespeare's" A Midsummer Night's Dream," has the Republicans right: "Lord, What fools these mortals be."
Jack Kligerman
Bozeman
