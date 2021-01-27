The Montana Forest Action Plan (MFAP), described in the Dec. 30 Chronicle article, is a political document not a science-based document.
The term “forest health” was not developed based on science and ecology but from a forest products industry wish list based on economic falsehoods. It is promotion of logging under the guise of forest health using fire as a boogeyman and is a classic example of transferring public resources to private interests. The term forest health is nothing more than a prescription for chainsaw medicine from the forest management pharmacy.
A possibly illegal activity revealed in this plan is listed under “Montana Forests in Focus Accomplishments.” “Granting more than $150,000 over the past three years to support counties in filing amicus briefs in support of USFS projects to support collaborative groups that have county commissioner representation.” This is or should be illegal use of public funds to support special interest legal costs for intervention again citizen groups opposed to USFS plans.
The MFAP is directed and funded by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, DNRC. A local example of this agency’s great work is the ongoing disaster on Mt. Ellis where a third logging project is planned this summer. DNRC refuses to manage the illegal recreation at Mt. Ellis by not enforcing the requirement to purchase a $10 state lands recreation permit to access DNRC state lands.
