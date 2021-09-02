Letter to the editor: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has lost its way Paul Griffin Sep 2, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The director of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks will hold a listening session at the Bozeman FWP headquarters, 1400 South 19th, at 5 p.m., Sept. 7.Under Gov. Gianforte and FWP Director Hank Worsech, FWP is a compromised agency that deliberately promotes a customer service business model instead of acting as a responsible trustee steward of resources for long-term scientific management of wildlife and ecosystems. Agency policies are often the product for and by selected groups of agricultural and commercial interests while two important constituencies, wildlife and the public, are ignored and disrespected. Politicians and special interest groups aided by legislators should not be making wildlife management decisions. Conservationists and wildlife advocates are entitled to join the club. Those two groups should be accommodated and provided programs to shoulder costs and assist in processes that allow ALL wildlife to thrive.The agency is called Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, not Hunters and Trappers Fish and Wildlife. FWP needs to be overhauled and replaced by an agency for and funded by all recreation interests. The FWP commission recently voted by a 3 to 2 vote to slaughter 450 wolves. The three majority votes were a county commissioner, a big game outfitter, and a trophy hunter. That blatantly biased group certainly doesn't represent even a small fraction of the public. Attend the local meeting and voice your displeasure. The agency customer service model is trivial window dressing behavior and should be subservient to protecting the resources, informing the public, and conserving ecosystem health.A good description of the issues is available at: https://missoulacurrent.com/outdoors/2021/08/fwp-reorganization-science/. Paul Griffin Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fwp Agency Wildlife Politics Company Commerce Institutes Montana Fish Park Customer Service Hank Worsech Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Those acting responsibly amid COVID are on their own Posted: 39 minutes ago. Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands Posted: 5 p.m. Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses Posted: 4:45 p.m. Montanans to receive partial refunds for insurance premiums Posted: 4 p.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice in Bozeman mayoral race Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back