Montana representatives should support global funding for COVID-19 relief.
Due to the pandemic, 2020 and 2021 hunger levels could reach the highest they've been in over a decade. Hunger is projected to rise 82%, meaning an additional 137 million people could face acute food insecurity globally. I urge Sen. Tester, Sen. Daines, and Rep. Rosendale to support additional emergency supplemental funds for the foreign aid budget to fight COVID-19.
Supporting this funding not only reinstalls the U.S. as a global leader and supporter of humanitarian aid, but helps ensure the economic health of the U.S. and protects national security.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.