Letter to the editor: Montana conservatives must stand up for democracy

Thomas Giebink
Nov 17, 2021

It's time for real honest to God conservatives to band together to defend our constitutional democracy as Liz Cheney of Wyoming has chosen. The Republican politicians in this state have chosen to worship the Trump golden calf.

We Montana conservatives have the power to change that.

No Republican politician who voted against certifying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election or participated in lawsuits trying to cancel the results of that free and fair election should be allowed to run as a conservative in Montana. They must be defeated in the primaries.

It's time we follow Liz Cheney's lead and run decent, honest, believers in our constitutional democracy for elected office.

It's time for those Montana conservatives to step up.

Thomas Giebink
Bozeman

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.