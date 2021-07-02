It is time for the people of Montana to realize whom we sent to Congress to represent us as our lone congressional person. Fortunately we will be getting a second seat in Congress and I hope we can do better than our choice of Matt Rosendale.
Myself and many of my fellow Montana citizens are disgusted by his votes in Congress and his do nothing attitude. He would rather keep promoting the Big Lie as opposed to helping the citizens of our state. What has he done for our state other than embarrass us?
His vote against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the brave men and women of the Capital Police who put their lives on the line to protect the members of Congress against an attack is wrong. We deserve an explanation from him. It does not matter whom you believe was responsible. What matters is what these brave people did to protect our elected representatives and they deserve recognition.
Fortunately most Americans are not represented by such a person as Matt Rosendale. I hope you will all remember what he has done to harm our great state when it comes time to vote! I know I will.