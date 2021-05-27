The late Justice Antonin Scalia was the strongest advocate for the Second Amendment ever to sit on the Supreme Court. In the landmark 2008 case, District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion to affirm the Second Amendment applies to individuals. He noted, “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” According to this conservative Supreme Court opinion, current university gun safety policies in Montana do not violate or threaten the Second Amendment.
As Gov. Gianforte signed the bill, he cited the Second Amendment as a blanket justification to force guns into classrooms. This is a false argument. It insinuates the right to bear arms is absolute, which it clearly is not. Justice Scalia defined its limits. House Bill 102 acknowledges this with its exceptions for university sports events.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Seth Berglee, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen promote the falsehood that the Constitution guarantees concealed carry in class. A conservative Supreme Court has ruled otherwise. Our Attorney General should accurately represent the Constitution and its Second Amendment as defined by Justice Scalia. It is the law of the land.
The Montana Supreme Court will decide who has authority to set campus gun policy. If the Montana Board of Regents’ authority is confirmed, the regents will set policy in the interest of safety and the growth of our universities. If legislators are granted authority, they will serve the interests of the gun lobby. That is their right. This will do nothing to preserve or protect the Constitution.