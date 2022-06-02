Monica Tranel will be a voice for the people, the citizens of Montana. She is running for the District 1 House seat and after a successful primary would go on to run against Ryan Zinke for the privilege of going to Congress to fight for Montana. As a lawyer for 25 years Monica Tranel knows what is legal and right and what isn’t. That is why she has consistently taken the high road while campaigning. Monica works hard to stand for the truth, to fight for Montanan values and support those things that will directly benefit Montanans.
Monica Tranel is not only a lawyer but has nine brothers and sisters and knows how to negotiate and compromise while working for truth and justice. This is why Monica brought a case against NorthWestern Energy and won for the people of Montana. NorthWestern Energy wanted replacement power costs when Colstrip was down, but Monica Tranel argued that customers should not have to pay these costs. She won the case and saved customers $10 million. In addition NorthWestern Energy was denied $8.2 million it tried to collect from customers. If we send Monica to Congress, she will help control corporate greed and make sure the citizens of Montana are well represented. Monica Tranel has the experience to do what needs to be done to help all Montanans including families, tribal members, single parents and women.
Monica Tranel has the experience, the grit and the integrity to fight for Montanans and to deliver. Sending Monica Tranel to Congress will ensure we have someone to fight for Montana. Her presence in Congress would support all Montanans. She knows how to get things done and will work for us.
Vote for Monica Tranel and let her work for you.
