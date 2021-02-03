Tim Matheson’s recent joke comparing First Ladies may be funny on the surface. But, to imply that Melania Trump doesn’t speak English cuts deep those of us that struggled to learn English as legal immigrants.
Learning English is really hard, it took me 3 years. I failed typing because I didn’t understand the teacher. Going to the post office, store, or making friends was excruciating. I got through this important part of the pathway to the American dream. I learned the customs, became productive member of the society, and became a citizen.
I was lucky to have immigrated as a teenager, because the earlier one learns a language, the easier it’s to lose one’s accent. I lost about 90% of my accent, because at 16 I went to a high school that offered English as a Second Language classes. I now speak my birth language with American accent.
The immigrants that get here later in life rarely lose their accent. My father’s accent is stronger than Melania’s, because when he got here, he immediately went to work, not school. I wonder what Matheson would say about him. My mother’s is little bit better, because she went to night school.
I have legal immigrant friends from Bulgaria and Russia, for whom the accent is very hard to get rid of. They are not just learning a new language; they’re also learning a new alphabet. And, they already speak multiple languages.
It doesn’t occur to some individuals that some of us don’t look up to people simply because of their gender and race. Lots of us look up to people because of what they accomplished. Melania Trump was a First Lady who is a legal immigrant and speaks five languages.
The call for unity escapes me, maybe that’s because English is my second language.
