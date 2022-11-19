As we near the end of the Can the Griz food drive and the issue of local food insecurity is still a prominent topic, there seems like no better time to talk about food waste.
Food insecurity is rising along with the increasing expense of food in our community.
Gallatin Valley Food Bank is serving more households, and more often. Yet, thousands of pounds of edible food are tossed every day in Bozeman.
The larger food outlets, such as our numerous grocery stores and our town's largest dining service, MSU’s Dining Halls, throw out a proportionally higher volume of food. Our favorite local restaurants contribute, too, as do individuals.
Though some of this food makes its way to Gallatin Valley Food Bank, some to a compost pile, and some to farm animals, it’s not enough.
Food waste is economically, environmentally, and socially irresponsible, yet will remain woven into our food system without greater awareness of this daily injustice we all participate in.
The same mobilization that makes Can the Griz so successful every year — the same community wide participation and backing — should be applied to addressing Bozeman’s food waste problem.
We can all do better.
Sky Pisarski
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.