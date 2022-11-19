Let the news come to you

As we near the end of the Can the Griz food drive and the issue of local food insecurity is still a prominent topic, there seems like no better time to talk about food waste.

Food insecurity is rising along with the increasing expense of food in our community.

Gallatin Valley Food Bank is serving more households, and more often. Yet, thousands of pounds of edible food are tossed every day in Bozeman.

