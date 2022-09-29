In years past, the news media, including the Chronicle, would have pounced on an issue of national importance involving the public welfare. No longer. Today’s major news media is an arm of the Democratic Party. It serves to publicize what the Democratic leadership wants the public to know. It protects the Democratic Party, and in partnership with internet social media, promotes the Democratic agenda through censorship of opposing viewpoints.
As such, the Biden administration’s willful failure to protect our southern border from criminal elements entering the country, and address the unceasing flow of illegal immigration, has created an American tragedy. Not only for our citizens, but for the illegal immigrants themselves who are the victims of human and sexual trafficking, especially their children. And while drug cartels are pouring poisonous fentanyl across the border without resistance, thousands of American youth are dying from overdose. Concurrently, it speaks volumes that communist Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro is emptying his prisons, facilitating criminals to make the trek to the U.S. border.
The forthcoming midterm elections are a referendum on the Biden administration and the downstream Democratic Party. Is voting for any Montana Democrat candidate not an endorsement of the team-Biden agenda?
Peter Arnone
Bozeman
