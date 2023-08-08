In his July 26 Letter to the Editor Carson Taylor rightly observes that to maintain our quest for an improved city we must elect people with new perspectives, energy, and ideas. Candidate John Meyer, 42 years old, brings youthful energy and a unique, valuable perspective focused on Bozeman’s long-term sustainability to the mayoral race. Building a sustainable city will allow us to meet our current needs without compromising the Gallatin Valley for future generations. John has fresh, actionable ideas about providing affordable housing for locals, stewarding our natural environment, and preserving our quality of life. The city commission will benefit greatly from his perspectives.
Energy and diverse views only produce positive outcomes if accompanied by bold, creative ideas and the experience, expertise, and commitment to implement them. John Meyer, a lawyer, and Executive Director of Cottonwood Environmental Law Center will bring his proven record of accomplishment to the mayor’s office as well as the legal expertise and grit needed to get results. He has the right combination of youth, energy, expertise, experience, and capability to help us correct our current course.
When my father was born there were 2 billion people on Earth. Today there are 8 billion. That explosion occurred during one man’s lifetime. We’re seeing our share of the population detonation here, and we won’t be able to preserve what we love about this city without improving our current approach to managing growth. John’s the person for the job. Please join me in voting for him this coming fall. Meyerformontana.com.
Dan Kaveney
Bozeman
