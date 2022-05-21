Our world famous artist, Aunt Esther Lurie, my father's sister, lived in Israel with others having escaped from Nazis. Our family (parents, sister and me) escaped to New York City, after Nazi bombs fell on our home in Belgium.
Esther's sister, Muta, and her son, lived in Lithuania. Esther visited but they were trapped in the Kovno ghetto. The Nazis killed Muta and her son.
During Esther's three (of four) ghetto years, the Jewish population in the Kovno Ghetto was reduced from 30,000 to 8,000 by Nazi extermination of Jews.
Years later, surviving the war, she stayed assisting saved people with language difficulties, then returned to Israel.
Few of Esther's pictures created in the Nazi years were found by friends.
Years later, an unknown man at Esther's door held packages which turned out to be Esther's lost art, found in the ghetto, and soon seen all over the world. I still have pictures on my wall that she sent for my childhood birthdays.
In lectures throughout the world, including Maine when brought to our home, she spoke brilliantly about years in the Nazi ghetto, the pain of losing many families, responding to local Jews and others and others who couldn't get enough continued stories of her past during the war.
My daughter, Stephani, and I visited Esther in Israel for two weeks, going one end of Israel to the other, introducing us to friends of many years, pointing out everything interesting throughout the country.
Incarcerated, she'd used her talent to "instantly freeze life in hastily jotted sketches" using material from paper scraps to accumulated, portfolios, two hundred sketches in water colors.
It has often been said that there are no ends to our families, none of other people all over the world, continuing the memory of my beloved Esther Lurie.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.