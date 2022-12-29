During the past year, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 788 (VVA 788) advocated for veterans, hosted and took part in special events, and collaborated with community partners to meet the needs of veterans and their families in southwest Montana.
VVA 788 hosted the 6th Annual Golf Tournament to raise funds to help veterans, their families, and those serving in harm's way.
Attended monthly Gallatin County Mental Health Local Advisory Council meetings as an advocate for veterans.
Partnered with The Springs at Bozeman to host Coffee With Vets.
Attended quarterly Gallatin County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council meetings as an advocate for veterans.
Partnered with American Legion Post #14 to place 2,500 flags on Veterans’ graves at Sunset Hills Cemetery and proudly march in the Memorial Day Parade.
Attended the Gold Star Families Memorial Dedication at Sunset Set Hills Cemetery on May 30, 2022.
Attended the 40th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Eleven of our VVA 788 Members on the Honor Flight there and back home were thanked for their service by the flight crew and passengers.
Participated in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign that makes a year-round impact in our community through social services aide, homeless shelters, and disaster relief.
Delivered clothing and blankets to HRDC Warming Center in Bozeman, Montana.
Participated in Wreaths Across America Day at Vietnam War Memorial Wall, Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, Montana to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.
Participated and supported Hope & The Holidays as an Affiliate member to provide gifts, food, and support to families in and around Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley, during the holiday season, and all year long.
Rick Gale
Bozeman
