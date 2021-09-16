Support Local Journalism


My recent experiences in local medical offices render the 8/29 Sunday Chronicle editorial by Drs. Cutler and Holzman risible. They assert the Montana Medical Association, comprising the physician leaders in Montana, “prioritizes the health of all Montana citizens,” urges us “to get vaccinated and wear masks in public places,” and ensures we “have the best evidence-based information available.”

Nice thoughts. Too bad our physician leaders are slipshod with these life-saving measures.

I recently needed specialty medical work as follow up from last year. I checked with the office about mask requirements. They said they had none and were following the state law against businesses requiring masks of customers. Unmasked patients seated in proximity filled the waiting area. The staff was mixed in mask use and providers only wore masks if you requested. I waited for my appointment outside. Last year this office was scrupulous about mask use. My wife had a similar experience with another physician and at an oral surgeon’s office.

These medical practices are certainly businesses. I would venture to be so bold as to remind them that they are medical facilities and not peddling shoes or hardware. In a time when an adjacent Republican state is now rationing health care, I merely ask these professionals put patient well-being over the ideology codified in law by our wing nut state government. Perhaps it is good that President Biden set out Medicare reimbursement consequences for such heedless practitioners. The big question remains whether economic consequences will triumph over ideology. It is time for patients to get extremely aggressive about insisting on vaccinations and mask use by the local medical/dental community.

Nicholas Hether 

Bozeman

