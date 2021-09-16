Letter to the editor: Medical, dental community can do better on mask use Nicholas Hether Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save My recent experiences in local medical offices render the 8/29 Sunday Chronicle editorial by Drs. Cutler and Holzman risible. They assert the Montana Medical Association, comprising the physician leaders in Montana, “prioritizes the health of all Montana citizens,” urges us “to get vaccinated and wear masks in public places,” and ensures we “have the best evidence-based information available.”Nice thoughts. Too bad our physician leaders are slipshod with these life-saving measures. I recently needed specialty medical work as follow up from last year. I checked with the office about mask requirements. They said they had none and were following the state law against businesses requiring masks of customers. Unmasked patients seated in proximity filled the waiting area. The staff was mixed in mask use and providers only wore masks if you requested. I waited for my appointment outside. Last year this office was scrupulous about mask use. My wife had a similar experience with another physician and at an oral surgeon’s office.These medical practices are certainly businesses. I would venture to be so bold as to remind them that they are medical facilities and not peddling shoes or hardware. In a time when an adjacent Republican state is now rationing health care, I merely ask these professionals put patient well-being over the ideology codified in law by our wing nut state government. Perhaps it is good that President Biden set out Medicare reimbursement consequences for such heedless practitioners. The big question remains whether economic consequences will triumph over ideology. It is time for patients to get extremely aggressive about insisting on vaccinations and mask use by the local medical/dental community. Nicholas Hether Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Physician Mask Medicine Reimbursement Office Experience Biden Patient Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Who will stand up to protect wildlife corridors? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Keep an eye on the drawing of Montana's congressional districts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn the right choice for Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Children have become pawns in a political game Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman Health: Critical care unit at 100% capacity, parts of COVID-19 surge plan implemented Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back