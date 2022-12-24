I‘ve seen this quote recently in television commercials: "Give light and the people will find their own way.” I like it so I looked it up. It’s the corporate motto of the E. W. Scripps company, a print and broadcast media giant founded in 1878 as the Cleveland Penney Press daily newspaper.
Think on it for a sec. It means pretty much “Be honest, tell the truth, provide the facts and let the public decide what to believe.” It caught my attention because of the state of journalism in America. No longer are the media concerned with reporting “truth,” or even facts. Honesty in reporting is a joke. The media have become the mouthpiece, the propagandist for whatever political force wields the most power or whoever has the greatest prestige. Currently that’s the Liberal Left and the Democratic Party, although it hasn’t always been so. Even truth is a sketchy concept.
Journalism has never been a completely honest business. Remember “Yellow Journalism” from your American civics class back when knowledge of civics mattered? Media companies have owners and boards and editors. Their beliefs and opinions and agendas have always influenced “the light” as revealed to the public. Nowadays, though, it seems that truth and facts are just imaginary concepts to be used or abused as necessary to manipulate rather than inform. The last six years and probably the next six provide ample evidence of the practice. And the public is at the mercy of these peddlers of “the light.”
So, I looked for another quote that more accurately describes the modern media (among other national institutions): ”We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, yet they are still lying.” –Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn
Glenn Puffer
Ennis
