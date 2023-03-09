Imagine you are buying a home. Now, imagine that you are expected to buy that home without having some important information about the property. You can’t find out about the condition of the well or test the water. You can’t ask or access information about the neighborhood or zoning regulations. There’s no information about whether there’s an HOA or not. You aren’t allowed to find out about the future plans for the area or whether it’s in a flood plain or if there’s a fire department that might come to your aid.
Why can’t you access this information or ask these questions? Because Congress decided it was in your best interest to limit the information you can access that might help inform your decision.
And why was that rule passed? Because apparently, some elected leaders believe you need that information to make a sound investment decision.
Does that sound extreme? Does that sound like government overreach? It sure does to me. But that’s exactly what the Senate just did when it voted to override the Department of Labor’s rule that would allow retirement plan fiduciaries (who by law are required to act in your best interest) to consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions.
Why wouldn’t someone want information about whether the utility company they are investing in has a plan to deal with their hydro facilities that may go dry over the next decade? Why wouldn’t someone want to know whether the manufacturing company they are investing in uses child labor or has a history of discriminatory practices?
Far from being “woke” capitalism, pertinent questions that incorporate ESG factors simply represent good diligence and shouldn’t be excluded as part of some narrow-minded political agenda.
Bill Stoddart
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.