Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Imagine you are buying a home. Now, imagine that you are expected to buy that home without having some important information about the property. You can’t find out about the condition of the well or test the water. You can’t ask or access information about the neighborhood or zoning regulations. There’s no information about whether there’s an HOA or not. You aren’t allowed to find out about the future plans for the area or whether it’s in a flood plain or if there’s a fire department that might come to your aid.

Why can’t you access this information or ask these questions? Because Congress decided it was in your best interest to limit the information you can access that might help inform your decision.

And why was that rule passed? Because apparently, some elected leaders believe you need that information to make a sound investment decision.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you