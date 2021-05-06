On April 20, our city commissioners had to make a hard decision about Meadow Creek neighborhood zoning. I am familiar with that area. One of my bible study friends used to live there.
The neighborhood is peaceful, safe, walkable, and bikable, and has plenty of open space and wildlife.
Suddenly some of the agricultural land is available for high rise apartment buildings.
Even though our commission voted “yes” for the development, I do understand the neighbors’ concerns.
They might not be able to see cranes, bears, deer, and herds of elk any more.
People in the neighborhood have worked very hard, saved money, and purchased their homes away from the noise and traffic of downtown.
Unfortunately Bozeman has a housing crisis. Rent has gone through the roof, and more people are coming.
We have to save our farmland and open space.
The best thing we can do for our precious land is to include high-density housing.
On April 21, one of the residents of Medow Creek brought me a pot of beautiful flowers with a nice card.
She said “you have to do what you have to do.”
What a nice community we live in!