Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) was one of only three members of Congress who voted against a resolution condemning Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Rosendale asserted that the United States had "no moral obligation" to be involved in this conflict. He said that "In talking to folks across Montana, they are much more concerned with stopping the invasion taking place in our country by millions of illegal aliens than they are the invasion of an Eastern European country halfway across the world."
No moral obligation? The United States and the rest of the world clearly comprehend that Putin, a brutal dictator, has launched a war (entirely unprovoked) of brutal aggression, targeting civilians and causing immense suffering. Putin's invasion of Ukraine is remarkably similar to Hitler's brutal and unprovoked invasion in 1939 of Poland (another country halfway around the world). The Nazis' invasion and occupation of Norway, Denmark, Belgium, France and other countries soon followed.
Rep. Rosendale, apparently not having learned anything about the consequences of appeasing brutal dictators, wants the U.S. to stand by and watch as the massacre of the people of Ukraine unfolds. And if Putin, unsatisfied by conquering Ukraine, were to invade Poland, Latvia, Estonia and other Eastern European countries halfway around the world, Mr. Rosendale would not lose any sleep. Unburdened as he is with concepts of moral obligations, Rep. Rosendale will be content with the triumph of evil as he urges his fellow citizens to do nothing.
