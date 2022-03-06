Rep. Rosendale recently stated that the “U.S. has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side” in Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. I beg to differ.
After the USSR’s dissolution, former soviet satellite state Ukraine became the world’s third largest holder of nuclear weapons (many trained directly at the US). In an effort to stem the proliferation of nuclear states, the U.S., Great Britain, and Russia signed the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances with Ukraine.
The Budapest agreement stipulated that in exchange for nuclear disarmament, Ukraine would be guaranteed the following from signatory nations: 1) Ukraine’s existing borders, independence, and sovereignty would be respected and 2) no economic force or military threats would be used against Ukraine. The US also offered political assurances to stand with Ukraine if aggression were to occur. During the 2014 invasion of Crimea, the US did not send in troops; instead it established severe economic and visa sanctions against Russia. Afterwards, the U.S. provided Ukraine with military equipment, loans, and troop training advisers.
If we do not continue to stand with Ukraine by offering military and humanitarian aid, why would any other nation that is currently refraining from obtaining nuclear weapons believe our assurances of protection? Are we a nation that upholds our agreements, or one that conveniently forgets promises when they are no longer convenient?
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.