Letter to the editor: Mask mandate would protect our children from COVID-19 Eduardo Duran Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am a psychologist, veteran and dad in our school district. I am writing in support of protecting our children from COVID. As you are aware, the CDC and American Pediatric Group are strongly suggesting that masks are mandated in order to protect our children. In Native culture, children are considered sacred and we are advised to do all we can to do so. Christ also teaches to let the children ‘come onto me.’ We must not politicize the well-being of our most sacred ones.It also occurs to me that there are laws in place for all of us who are part of children’s lives. These laws and statutes are part of our legal structure and have strong language that prohibits the endangerment of children. For example, if someone is driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol and a child is in the vehicle that person will be arrested and the child placed in protective custody. Teachers and administrators are mandated reporters when child abuse, neglect or endangerment is suspected. Therefore, it follows that we must not place our children in a dangerous situation and to do so may be in violation of existing laws. I appeal to your sense of caring for our children during this terrifying epidemic. Doing the minimal as in requiring masks will go far in protecting our children’s health, and lives. As a psychologist I can tell you that having safety procedures such as masks will also protect the mental health of our children as they are keenly aware as to what is going on. Letting them know that the adults in their lives care enough to protect them will go far in providing a buffer against trauma and its negative effects on their lives. Eduardo DuranBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mask Mandate Law Psychology Legislation Medicine Criminal Law Statute Strong Language Psychologist Endangerment Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: For the People Act is radical Democratic legislation Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Vaccine resistance is increasingly mystifying Posted: 12 a.m. Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway Posted: 6:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Use cash, checks to nourish our local businesses Posted: Aug. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: Proud of the accomplishments of Rep. Matt Rosendale Posted: Aug. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back