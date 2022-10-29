Before I met Elizabeth Marum her reputation as a hard worker was known to me. I’ve become convinced that she is the right candidate to represent greater Belgrade at the Montana Legislature. She is a go-getter who will do the right thing to help the people of Montana preserve it as the last best place. Now she wants to tackle housing in our valley.
Montana is changing whether we like it or not and Elizabeth understands the need for housing we can afford at local wages. Housing for everyday people is grabbed by those coming from out of state who have made better wages for decades or work remotely for larger companies paying coastal wages. Our local businesses can’t compete with that.
Elizabeth is willing to tackle this issue in the Legislature. Other states allow those who don’t invest 12 months a year in the local economy to contribute more to keeping the lights on, the roads paved, and toilets flushing. Rather than a sales tax, we can assess higher property taxes on non-resident owners, luxury properties, and other properties. This would help fully fund schools, lower our property taxes, and make housing more attainable.
Please vote for Elizabeth Marum.
Karla Sheehan
Belgrade
