From the moment I met Elizabeth Marum in Belgrade's Lewis and Clark Park, I knew I liked her. She's a local, living in Belgrade for 26 years. She's raised two sons and a single mom, both graduating from Belgrade High and going on to thrive in our state university system. Elizabeth gives back to the community, spending 12 years on the Belgrade Planning Board. There's an air of honesty about Elizabeth, she's comfortable in her own skin.
Her plans make sense and promote freedom: Freedom for a woman to make her own health care choices, freedom to live where you work and play through more affordable housing, and freedom to love and choose who you are and how you live your life. With support from Montana's leading trade unions, Elizabeth will hold big corporations accountable, preventing them from chewing up and spitting out hard working employees through corporate greed, age discrimination and the so called "discharge at will" doctrine that hurt me when I was a loyal 12-year Microsoft worker in Washington state.
Elizabeth Marum stands up for you, for us, the common people. She's Montana through and through. I am honored to support her campaign in House District 67.
Kenny Hanson
Bozeman
