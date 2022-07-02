I was so excited to hear the announcement from my friend Elizabeth Marum that she would be running to represent Belgrade, HD 67 at the Montana Legislature. Elizabeth has so much experience and knowledge to bring to this position. She has lived in Belgrade for 26 years, raised her 2 sons, and has seen all the changes that have come to a once small town. She joined the Belgrade City-County Planning Board in 2006 and worked on the Gallatin County Planning Coordination Committee. They worked on a plan for the high growth area, called the Triangle Plan.
Unlike her opponent, Elizabeth believes in local solutions, working with the people that live and work in Belgrade. The last legislative session took away tools used to help keep neighborhoods affordable, but she is already working with a countywide group looking for long-term solutions.
But, the best reason to support Elizabeth is her willingness to always be the first person to get a job done. I first met Elizabeth in 2006 and have been so impressed by her skill at bringing together the people to accomplish what needs to be done. Please join me in supporting the very kind, very knowledgeable candidate, Elizabeth Marum.
