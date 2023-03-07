I read the article pertaining to the bill to require marijuana producers to install a filtration system to mitigate the "smell around their businesses" and I am a bit perplexed. A recent article I read on Insider ( https://www.insider.com/jack-daniels-fueling-back-whiskey-fungus-in-tennessee-community-residents-2023-2 ) highlighted the dangerous "whiskey fungus" that is out of control in a Tennessee community. How is it that the "Angel Share" ethanol vapor is allowed to contaminate an entire community, causing potential health issues and certainly damaging the property and environment of the community while a bill to require air filtration for marijuana producers is on the table?
Why aren't large corporations (Jack Daniel's in this case) being held accountable while small producers are being told to do what the locals and government want them to do? All because of an odor that some don't like? Will this lead to dairy and chicken farms needing to "mitigate the smell around their businesses"? Just wondering where the line is drawn for which businesses are allowed to do whatever they want vs. business that have to step so carefully to stay on the right side of the law.
Gina Bennett
Three Forks
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.