So now the Montanan Republican Party has formally ousted a respected former GOP governor from its ranks.
Gov. Marc Racicot, a former two-term governor of this great state and past chairman of the RNC, was recently purged from Montana’s Republican Party. His crime? Apparently, thinking for himself. He said Trump was an existential threat to America; he protested the censure of two GOP members of Congress for daring to investigate Jan. 6; and he endorsed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. High crimes indeed. How dare he?
And how did Racicot defend himself when accused? He didn’t even know. This petty action was done in secrecy. Sad to say, we will never know if anyone spoke up for him.
Gov. Racicot, you are a relic of a bygone era when politicians cared more about the people they served instead of a fevered adherence to a party of habitual liars, spineless “go-alongs” and nutcase billionaires.
A political party that seeks to silence or punish their own dissenters or freethinkers ain’t the party I want running this state. Gov. Racicot doesn’t have to prove his bona fides to a party who slavishly idolizes Trump, Kevin McCarthy and George Santos. The RNC wants to replace the world’s oldest republic with an autocracy. I wish we had more people of Racicot’s caliber to stop them.
Austin Carter
Bozeman
