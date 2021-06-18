Support Local Journalism


Denial does not give way to reason, but only is questioned when its ill effects begin to outweigh the emotional relief it provides. The Forest Service misrepresents as healthy its proposed old growth logging in Brackett Creek, near Fairy Lake, around the Kirk Hill Loop trail, and north of Hebgen Lake. Using obsolete, decades-old standards for environmental assessment, the agency is failing to meet the requirements of NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act in his determination to log these areas. Climate change, biodiversity, and aesthetic splendor are all given short shrift by this plan.

The FS wants the public to believe that its actions will lessen the impact of forest fires. This, in fact, is an increasingly used ploy of the agency and of many politicians, Democratic and Republican alike. The science, however, is clear. With massive species extinctions occurring worldwide, the loss of plant and animal biodiversity and ecosystem integrity, a frighteningly growing human population, and a disturbingly warming climate, we know that continuing to "manage" the biosphere without looking at the complex and multi-faceted picture is an exercise in massive denial.

People have to get invested in speaking up, speaking out, and saying "No more business as usual." The world, and our southwest Montana, needs to get its head out of the sand and cease our run-up to disaster. An end to governmental and societal denial, and an embrace of a transformed society gives us a chance.

Joseph Scalia III

Livingston

Letter Policy

