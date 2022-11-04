I would like to introduce myself and ask for your vote for Gallatin conservation district supervisor. Local conservation districts (CDs) are responsible for promoting programs that preserve water and soil, protect waterways, and improve wildlife habitat. CDs are a subdivision of the state government. The Gallatin CD serves the entire Gallatin County and is responsible for protecting the health of rivers and streams in the county.
This is a critical role that requires experienced professionals to help make challenging decisions that balance both the needs of individual landowners and producers with the ecological functions of the land and water — benefiting everyone.
I am a 27-year resident of Gallatin County and have nearly 30 years of experience working with ranchers, agencies, private land owners, developers, local governments, and conservation districts throughout Montana and the west. I believe that education, cooperation, and collaboration are the primary pathways to making balanced choices.
The projected growth in the county will only increase the pressures on our natural resources as competing interests for land and water come into conflict. Managing these resources with informed choices is the only way to ensure that the resources that we rely on will be here for future generations.
Tony Thatcher
Bozeman
