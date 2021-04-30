Please vote in the upcoming Bozeman School Board election. Ballots must be received by mail or dropped off in person at the county courthouse by Tuesday, May 4.
There are three open seats on the school board. One name still on the ballot is Wendy Tage, but she has withdrawn her candidacy.
Of the other candidates, I encourage support for Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Douglas Fischer, and Gary Lusin. These three will demonstrate wisdom and thoughtfulness in serving our school district.
I also encourage you to vote for the elementary and high school levies.
I recall my own parents’ experience from decades ago. When given the choice of a school bond tax, my father reacted with, “No, I don’t have kids in school any more. I don’t care. I’m against it.”
My mother’s response, “Well, we might not have children in the local schools, but other, younger people do. The schools served our kids well. We have to vote ‘yes’ to support the future.”
I urge the citizens of Bozeman to continue the support of our public schools as you have done in the past.