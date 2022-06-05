In her book, The Sixth Extinction, Elizabeth Kolbert quotes E.O. Wilson in noting that “…the ultimate irony of organic evolution (is) that in the instant of achieving self-understanding…[we have] doomed its most beautiful creatures.”
Recently, we learned that in the U.S., 36 species of mammals, 82 birds, 251 fishes, 311 mollusks, 269 other invertebrates, and 470 plant species are endangered. Shortly after the 1973 Endangered Species Act passed, wolves were added to the list, and 22 years later, restored to Yellowstone and central Idaho. Now, 27 years after that, some legislators in Montana, led by hunters and trappers, are hellbent on reversing that process.
Two distinguished professors in conservation biology and wildland resources have analyzed the ongoing slaughter in Montana under laws like Senate Bill 314 that have thrown the door open to driving wolf populations to a remnant of their recent abundance. In sum, they told us:
In Region 3, southwest Montana, 85 wolves were killed in last season’s hunt, where 31% of the statewide total was taken, where only 18% of the state’s wolves range, and where 21 were killed in WMUs 313 and 316, on Yellowstone’s northern boundary. It is possible that a low total of wolves reported taken, 273 statewide, well below the threshold of 450 set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission, reflects a reduced wolf population. A reduction in the number of animals killed despite an increase in hunting and trapping usually signals population decline. Further, it is likely that many more wolves were killed if wounding losses or poaching took others.
What can we do about it? Proposed regulations for this fall’s hunt will be posted June 23, followed by a comment period of 28 days. Decisions will be made August 25. You can email commissionerRegion3@mtfwp.org with your suggestions.
