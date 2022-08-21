This year many people were celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. In the years after the park was created it was despoiled by those who would pillage and plunder its resources and poach its wildlife. In August 1886 troop M from the first cavalry rode in to Yellowstone to arrest lawbreakers and put an end to illegal hunting. In the winter of 2021/2022 YNP was once again plagued by poachers and profiteers this time legally sanctioned by the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Unfortunately we no longer have troop M to ride to the rescue.
The loss of 21 of Yellowstone's wolves had a devastating destabilizing effect on the parks wolf population. The great news is our commissioners appear to be listening to the overwhelming indignant response from citizens from Montana and from people from all over the country. The commissioners plan to reinstate the quota system for the area adjacent to YNP. There are currently three commissioner proposed amendments 1)the Tabor amendment would reduce the quota in WMU 313 from 10 to 6 , 2) the Byorth amendment would reduce the the quota from 10 to 4 and 3) the Wash amendment would put a quota on each trapping district with a automatic closure upon reaching the quota.
The strong response from people who love Yellowstone National Park has prompted these positive amendments. Please speak out once again for the wolves of YNP. This is what you can do to help: Attend the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Hearing Aug. 25. The meeting will be held at the Capitol Building,room 317A, Helena Montana. The meeting starts at 8 a.m., wolves are seventh on the agenda. You may also attend via Zoom and you can also write the commissioners at fwcomm@mt.gov.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.