Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We are at the starting point of our Nov. 2 election. We are already seeing the nastiness rising to the surface. I am asking all the candidates to play nice. Please don't tamper with signs. Those that have their signs damaged or removed, will most likely have their resolve strengthened for the candidate. Please be decent in your conversations about your opponent. Remember, if you are doing things that do not come from integrity, it will bite you.

The old adage fits very well here, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.

Remember to get out and vote Nov. 2, it does matter!

Judy Doyle

Belgrade 

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe