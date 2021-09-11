Letter to the editor: Make your voice heard in the November elections Judy Doyle Sep 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are at the starting point of our Nov. 2 election. We are already seeing the nastiness rising to the surface. I am asking all the candidates to play nice. Please don't tamper with signs. Those that have their signs damaged or removed, will most likely have their resolve strengthened for the candidate. Please be decent in your conversations about your opponent. Remember, if you are doing things that do not come from integrity, it will bite you.The old adage fits very well here, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. Remember to get out and vote Nov. 2, it does matter! Judy DoyleBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resolve Nastiness Politics Candidate Starting Point Opponent Election Adage Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section McCoy, Valerie Dawn Posted: 1 a.m. Smith, Camie Peterson Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Toxic leftovers from the day we'll never forget Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Abortion debate is more about subservience, power Posted: 12 a.m. Montana AG promises to challenge federal vaccine rule Posted: Sep. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back