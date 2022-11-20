I believe that Bozeman should begin more implementation of resources for teens to get them into the outdoors. We are surrounded by the outdoors and it is a huge part of our Montana lifestyle. A large majority of the kids around Bozeman suffer from mental health, and one of the biggest things that relieves these issues is being in nature. Many of these kids are in a situation where they don’t have the financial resources to enjoy activities like skiing and biking.
We broadcast our local fortunes of the outdoors all over town, but we don’t keep in mind that many of these people — especially kids and teens — can’t do much with these treasures, so why don’t we bring it to them? As a town I think that it is our responsibility to bring more opportunities for these kids for the benefit of their health and wellness.
The biggest reason why I am targeting teens is because of some of the benefits that come from the outdoors. These include a more relaxed state of mind, better cognitive development and enhanced mood and perspective of life that is crucial for their social and academic development throughout their teenage years. And so while I do understand that we already have programs such as BYEP to get kids into the outdoors, it would be even better if we could implement programs throughout Bridger Bowl and Crosscut and have more widely known advertisements from local outdoor companies that could support the cause as well.
So as our town gets bigger and bigger, I hope that we can utilize our surroundings and bring it to those who don’t have access to it, and keep our community tied together in as many ways as we can.
Maya Haugan
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.