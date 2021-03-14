The city commission is moving ahead on adding two lanes between 19th and Wilson on Kagy Boulevard. We all want a walkable city with clean air. Most of us don’t love our reliance on fossil fuels. No one wants to spend more time in their car and yet the plan is to make more room for more cars.
After reading the article, Transportation is Destiny: Design for Happy People Not Happy Cars, by Dom Nozzi (google and read!) I feel compelled to point out that we can do something different here. We don’t have to make the same uninhabitable polluted city over and over again. We can have cleaner air, cleaner water, and streets that beautifully accommodate people and growth. We can grow and retain Bozeman's wonderfulness.
Let’s make new interesting mistakes instead of the ones we have already made.
