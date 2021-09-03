Letter to the editor: Majority leader's column just has to be rebutted Craig Allen Sep 3, 2021 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rep. Vinton, your guest column on Aug. 29 was so far off the mark that it just has to be rebutted. I re-read the Aug. 17 column by the Democratic legislators and found it factually accurate, well written and it hits the nail on the head. You call it an attack on Reps. Carlson and J. Hinkle. What I see is a well thought out response to terrible legislation that impairs our ability to fight COVID-19. The Democrats’ column is a fine example of democracy in progress. They succinctly pointed out the flaws in both bills. Since you don’t have any cogent arguments to counter what they wrote, you have decided to criticize the authors.It is time for you and your colleges to remove the ideological blinders and look reality in the face. The current surge in COVID-19 is a result of irresponsible behavior, pure and simple. The variants are only making the situation worse. With the vaccines, we now have an excellent, effective tool to attack the virus. Combined with masks and personal distance, we can stop the surge in its tracks. To promote legislation that undermines local control and prevents public health officials from doing their job, and then using terms like “freedom and checks on government power” to justify it, is just wrong and yes, it is dangerous. Rep. Vinton, it is time to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. States like Florida and Texas are stark reminders of what happens when leaders like you ignore facts, data, science and medical professionals. Dump the garbage legislation and urge our governor to take real action to stop COVID-19. Craig AllenBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Column States Politics Texas Vinton Legislation Professional Flaw Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: The sadness of lowering our flag to half mast Posted: 17 minutes ago. Masks, vaccines take center stage at Montana State University faculty senate Posted: 5:30 p.m. Fall air quality requirements for open burning go into effect across Montana Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Those acting responsibly amid COVID are on their own Posted: Sep. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has lost its way Posted: Sep. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back