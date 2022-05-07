So, you get up in the morning, open the Chronicle, and it’s the same-old, same-old. The left-wing bias is unmistakable. You can’t get the straight truth or the whole truth. You can’t get a fair assessment of everything going on in the news. You’ve been told for years the Chronicle is “empowering the community.” It’s absurd; the Chronicle only empowers half of the Bozeman community, the left-wing half.
Now, there’s a major threat to our freedom of speech for Democrats and Republicans alike. Likewise, freedom of the press. It's time for the Chronicle to put up or shut up, and show its true colors.
Within the authoritarian Joe Biden administration, Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced the establishment of the “Disinformation Governance Board.” (4/28) It’s already being referred to as the “Ministry of Truth,” resembling nothing less than George Orwell's infamous propaganda, anti-truth machine in the dystopian world of “1984.” New disinformation chief, “woke” radical leftist Nina Jankowicz, argued online that mere mockery of Vice President Kamala Harris and women in public life is a threat: “It’s time to act. Our national security and democracy are at stake.” What else, spoken or written, will Nina decide is a national security threat? Keep in mind, the powers of Homeland Security are as intimidating as the Department of Defense.
Outsider Elon Musk stated before his purchase and takeover of social media giant Twitter, “I’m buying this company because we have to have free speech in America to have a functioning democracy.” The international left, also known as open-borders ”globalists,” is in a panic. Likewise, the gamut of left-wing media. Their idea of free speech is speech of, by, and for, leftists only. The left is outraged; their monopoly on speech control is collapsing. So be it.
