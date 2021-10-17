Letter to the editor: Madgic's experience, vision needed on commission Bob and Kiki Rydell Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In this election season, let’s take a deep breath and think about the future of Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley. Find a vantage point with a bit of elevation. As the lights come on at night, just look at this place. Where does Bozeman begin and end? Are its boundaries visible?There are a dwindling number of dark patches on the Gallatin Valley floor, and these are laced with street lights, car lights, and illuminated buildings—all of which underscore this simple fact: Bozeman is not an island. And how we think about our future depends foundationally on Bozeman’s relationship to the county. If we don’t want to think about this now, one thing, water, will force us to very soon. Bozeman’s City Commission needs an understanding of both city and county planning issues. That is why we support Jennifer Madgic for a commission seat. Madgic has extensive experience with both county and city planning. Importantly, her approach to dealing with growth is conservation-based and her solutions involve actions to limit climate change. We need her experience and her vision on the city commission. Bob Rydell and Kiki RydellBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Vision Ecology Electricity Jennifer Madgic Commission Gallatin Valley Vantage Point County Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana is ruining its reputation for wildlife management Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts building bond is worthy of your support Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing mill levy not needed, other money available Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back