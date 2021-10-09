Letter to the editor: Madgic will serve us well as a city commissioner Scott Bischke Katie Gibson Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are writing to strongly endorse Jennifer Madgic for Bozeman city commissioner. We have known Jennifer for over 20 years and know of her deep commitment to a successful, prosperous, environmentally friendly, and well-run Bozeman.Jennifer has a long history working in the field of community planning. She has a master’s degree in planning and used it in positions across the state from Helena, to Gallatin County (including time as Gallatin County Planning Director), to Park County and Livingston.Jennifer is an advocate for responsible, climate-friendly planning, reducing auto-dependent development, and building affordable housing in a manner that promotes a high quality of life for all. As a long-time member of the board of directors for the Community Food Co-op, she is a strong supporter of local business and local jobs. Jennifer believes in — and will work on our behalf for! — innovative transportation planning that encourages and supports walking/biking/transit; safeguarding our natural environment, wildlife habitat, water supply and air quality; and support for parks/trail, community gardens, and urban agriculture. Importantly, Jennifer will work for community resiliency in the face of the critical challenges of climate change, rapid growth, and drought.Jennifer Madgic has served us all in exemplary fashion on the city commission for the past year. She will continue to serve us well in the next two-year cycle. We strongly recommend you vote for Jennifer Madgic for city commissioner. A vote for Jennifer is a vote to protect and improve Bozeman's environment and way of life, a vote for a community that cares for those struggling, and a vote for a vote for good planning and a well-run city. Scott BischkeKatie GibsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Vote Politics Work Ecology Commissioner Bozeman Planning Way Of Life Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Wolf 'hunts' smell of barbarism and contempt for life Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: What has become of our nation's sense of community? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen has what it takes to serve as city judge Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Expansion of bison transfer program a reason for hope Posted: 12 a.m. After a term on the city commission, Cunningham vies for Bozeman’s top job Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back