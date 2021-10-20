Letter to the editor: Madgic knows Bozeman's challenges, deserves support Mike Clark Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Madgic has worked as a responsible citizen for many years to improve life in Bozeman and Gallatin County. Thoughtful, always well informed, and polite and gracious to all whom she meets, she deserves a new two-year term on the city commission where she has served very successfully over the past year. She knows our problems and our challenges as Bozeman continues to grow. Please support her candidacy for city commissioner. Mike ClarkBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Politics Bozeman Year Challenge Candidacy Commissioner Problem Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen the best candidate for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will work to make sure everyone can thrive in Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a tireless advocate for the outdoors Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington an asset to municipal court, veterans Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Big Hole Valley deserves protection from oil and gas development Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back