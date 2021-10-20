Support Local Journalism


Jennifer Madgic has worked as a responsible citizen for many years to improve life in Bozeman and Gallatin County. Thoughtful, always well informed, and polite and gracious to all whom she meets, she deserves a new two-year term on the city commission where she has served very successfully over the past year. She knows our problems and our challenges as Bozeman continues to grow. Please support her candidacy for city commissioner.

Mike Clark

Bozeman

