Letter to the editor: Madgic has the right experience for city commission

Bob Hawks
Oct 19, 2021

Bozeman City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic was selected to fill a remaining election cycle term, due to the resignation of a former commissioner. She should now be elected to fill the remaining two years of that term for the very reasons she was originally selected. Jennifer is a property-owning taxpayer with the right professional training and experience to deal with Bozeman's challenging city governance.Jennifer is known for her level-headedness and her kind manner, even under stressful conditions. These are characteristics in short supply today and are necessary for effective public service. I write from experience in recommending Jennifer Madgic to you on this November's election ballot.

Bob Hawks
Bozeman