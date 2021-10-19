Support Local Journalism


Bozeman City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic was selected to fill a remaining election cycle term, due to the resignation of a former commissioner. She should now be elected to fill the remaining two years of that term for the very reasons she was originally selected. Jennifer is a property-owning taxpayer with the right professional training and experience to deal with Bozeman's challenging city governance.

Jennifer is known for her level-headedness and her kind manner, even under stressful conditions. These are characteristics in short supply today and are necessary for effective public service.

I write from experience in recommending Jennifer Madgic to you on this November's election ballot.

Bob Hawks

Bozeman

