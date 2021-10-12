Letter to the editor: Madgic has the experience the city commission needs Deb Love Oct 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am proud to have Jennifer Madgic serving our community as a current Bozeman City Commissioner, and fully support her reelection. Jen's academic and work experience, including a master's degree and 15-plus years working in the field of Community Planning, make her extremely qualified to address one of Bozeman's most pressing issues, the explosion of growth and development. We need experienced leaders like Jen to help us keep Bozeman livable, affordable, walkable, welcoming and inclusive. This will be a huge challenge, no doubt, but one that Jennifer Madgic is uniquely qualified to tackle. Deb LoveBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jen Jennifer Madgic Politics Work Bozeman Work Experience Needs Experience Reelection Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen will serve community well, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts bond an important investment for Gallatin County Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: A better solution for replacing Gallatin County's courts building Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with teepee lighting Posted: 8 p.m. Bozeman putting future of affordable housing funds to voters Posted: Oct. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back