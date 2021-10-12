Support Local Journalism


I am proud to have Jennifer Madgic serving our community as a current Bozeman City Commissioner, and fully support her reelection. Jen's academic and work experience, including a master's degree and 15-plus years working in the field of Community Planning, make her extremely qualified to address one of Bozeman's most pressing issues, the explosion of growth and development.

We need experienced leaders like Jen to help us keep Bozeman livable, affordable, walkable, welcoming and inclusive. This will be a huge challenge, no doubt, but one that Jennifer Madgic is uniquely qualified to tackle.

Deb Love

Bozeman

